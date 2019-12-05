Plant for pellets production built in Pruzhany District

Waste can be turned into income in Pruzhany District. A pellet plant is being built there. This is an order of The Head of the State ordered to build similar enterprises in all regions of the country. They will bring a profit of $ 17 million a year as experts calculated.



Wood waste will be turned into profit.



The capacity of the new enterprise is 20000 tons of products per year.



Timber harvesting in Belarus has doubled over the past 10 years. Wood materials from Brest Region are supplied to most European countries and China. A new production will appear next to the lumber production workshop in Pruzhany District. It will become the first large pellet plant in the country. New workplaces will appear.



There will be no problems with the sale of pellets according to the experts. Potential customers from Europe are ready to sign a supply contract. It is planned that the new plant will start operating in full force in May.



