Advanced Belarusian developments shown to UK Minister of State for Trade Policy

Belarus strengthens its image of the IT-country. In the HTP, the advanced Belarusian developments were shown to George Hollingbery, Minister of State for Trade Policy at the Department for International Trade, who arrived on a visit to discuss new areas of cooperation in the IT industry. The Minister got acquainted with new solutions in online trading and artificial intelligence technology from medicine to agriculture.

About 70 HTP residents work closely with the United Kingdom. Last year, they earned nearly 130 million dollars on the export of high technologies to the UK, which is almost 10% of the total exports of Belarus. There are more than 500 companies in the park.

