Lemon cultivation taken up for the first time in Smolevichi District

The agricultural organizations and greenhouses in Minsk Region are about to end the season. The last batches of traditional and exotic fruits are harvested there. Lemon cultivation was taken up for the first time in Smolevichi District.



The greenhouse plant has its own agronomic rhythm of work. The seeds are sown in winter. Ozeritsky-Agro farm started cherry tomatoes cultivation. The deal is hard, but profitable.



The agrarians of Smolevichi District cultivated lemons. Lemon cultivation requires a lot of work: maintaining the microclimate, fertilizing the crop with 13 nutrients. Four varieties of citrus plants are planted on 5 experimental acres.



The specialists will figure out this crop's potential, based on the monitoring results and experiments. They hope to grow more citrus in their greenhouses next year.