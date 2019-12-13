Cooperation between Minsk and Ulan Bator has numerous prospects - Ambassador of Mongolia

Belarusian engineering is conquering the Asian steppes. Mongolia is interested in supplies of our buses and tractors. This was stated today at a working meeting at the City Hall. Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee Vladimir Kukharev and Ambassador of Mongolia Batsukh Bayarsaihan discussed not only trade and economic cooperation, but also the potential in culture, education and tourism. Today our country is interested in increasing exports of dairy, meat and confectionery products. Cosmetics and medicines are also supplied.



Following the meeting, Minsk City Executive Committee will send an official invitation to the Ulan Bator City Administration. It will provide an opportunity not just to discuss cooperation issues in detail. During the visit, guests from Mongolia will get familiar with our enterprises. This year Belarus and Mongolia are celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations.



