Council of Ministers announces trade results for 6 months

The results of the six months in foreign trade were announced in the Council of Ministers. The balance is positive. That is, our exports exceeded imports. As the Prime Minister noted, it contributed to macroeconomic imbalance. There has also been growth in certain industries (e.g. food supplies and services exports). The dynamics was influenced, among other things, by education, as well as the IT sector (where the growth rate was more than 20%).

