Meeting of Intergovernmental Belarusian-Georgian Commission to be held in Tbilisi today

The commission will consider the improvement of business environment, cooperation, logistics and agriculture. Last year, the trade turnover exceeded 110 million dollars. The Belarusian-Georgian relations should reach a fixed level of 200 million next year.



The participants of the meeting will identify joint projects in the field of science, environmental protection, culture, sports and tourism. There is an agreement to hold the fifth festival of Georgian culture "Tbilisoba" in Minsk.