3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian delegation signs contracts in Qingdao worth almost $ 700 million
In these days the Belarusian delegation is already working in Qingdao. New contracts have already been signed with Chinese partners. In particular, an agreement has been concluded that provides for the assembly of 30,000 electric vehicles in Belarus. Cooperation in the field of medical equipment and supplies of dried milk and poultry to China has also been documented.
The President's instructions on the development of the electric vehicle industry in Belarus, as well as the supply of our agricultural products to the Chinese market, resulted in agreements for a total amount of nearly $ 700 million.
Today Alexander Lukashenko has left for China to participate in the largest international forum.
According to the press service of the President, Alexander Lukashenko will present at the summit the position and proposals of Belarus regarding the development of this organization, implementation of new areas of cooperation between member countries.
Strengthening of security in the Eurasian region is on the agenda as well. In addition, the Belarusian leader will hold a number of bilateral meetings with the heads of state of the summit participants including the talks with President Xi Jinping. The meeting will focus on strengthening cooperation in the political sphere, realizing existing and developing new projects, deepening interregional cooperation.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is the largest integration that unites eight countries: Russia, China, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Belarus received observer status in the association in July 2015. The same opportunities are open to Afghanistan, Iran and Mongolia. Six more states participate in the organization as partners in the dialogue. In general, the organization embraces 60 percent of the territory of Eurasia. The total population is equal to half of the world's population. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is not a military organization, but consistently stands for strengthening stability, security and developing economic cooperation.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All