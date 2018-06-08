Belarusian delegation signs contracts in Qingdao worth almost $ 700 million

In these days the Belarusian delegation is already working in Qingdao. New contracts have already been signed with Chinese partners. In particular, an agreement has been concluded that provides for the assembly of 30,000 electric vehicles in Belarus. Cooperation in the field of medical equipment and supplies of dried milk and poultry to China has also been documented.

The President's instructions on the development of the electric vehicle industry in Belarus, as well as the supply of our agricultural products to the Chinese market, resulted in agreements for a total amount of nearly $ 700 million.

Today Alexander Lukashenko has left for China to participate in the largest international forum.

According to the press service of the President, Alexander Lukashenko will present at the summit the position and proposals of Belarus regarding the development of this organization, implementation of new areas of cooperation between member countries.

Strengthening of security in the Eurasian region is on the agenda as well. In addition, the Belarusian leader will hold a number of bilateral meetings with the heads of state of the summit participants including the talks with President Xi Jinping. The meeting will focus on strengthening cooperation in the political sphere, realizing existing and developing new projects, deepening interregional cooperation.