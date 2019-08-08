Natural flax allows receiving high quality, environmentally friendly products

Half of the flax areas in Belarus are already harvested, in some areas the works are even finished. The grown raw materials are expected at local plants and enterprises, and even in other countries. It is used to produce ropes, towels, bed linen and clothing. And this is not the only thing you can get from flax. For example, in Grodno, thanks to innovative technologies, special linen, sheets and goods for newborns are produced from it. Natural raw flax allows to receive high quality, environmentally friendly products.



The export portfolio of Belarusian flax factories is constantly expanding. The economic benefit is substantial, as the raw material is exclusive. This year, the country's farms have increased the acreage, and the modernization of production contributes to the improvement of the quality of Belarusian flax.