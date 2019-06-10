Great Stone to host regional cooperation and development forum within framework of Belt and Road initiative

500 participants from 20 countries will gather at the Great Stone platform for the first regional cooperation and development forum within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative. The large-scale meeting should be a driver in attracting new residents and investments. On June 30, on the eve of a major event, an exhibition of Belarusian and Chinese goods and services starts. The demonstration site will start working on the eve of the first forum on regional cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative with participation of 105 Chinese enterprises and 74 Belarusian companies. The forum starts on July 2. It is planned to become traditional and held every two years.