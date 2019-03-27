3.42 RUB
Great Stone to create investment fund to support small and medium business
The Chinese-Belarusian industrial park will create an investment fund to support small and medium business and venture projects. As described by the administration of the Park, the construction of a business center with a spacious conference room and a hotel will begin in autumn. The volume of investments is more than 90 million rubles. 43 companies are registered in the Park.
