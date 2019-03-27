PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Great Stone to create investment fund to support small and medium business

The Chinese-Belarusian industrial park will create an investment fund to support small and medium business and venture projects. As described by the administration of the Park, the construction of a business center with a spacious conference room and a hotel will begin in autumn. The volume of investments is more than 90 million rubles. 43 companies are registered in the Park.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All