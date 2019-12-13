Multifunctional facility built at Great Stone

Great Stone continues developing. Important facilities are built in the Sino-Belarusian industrial park. This will be a major multifunctional facility. It will open next year. The center is intended for business and exhibition events, which will contribute to cooperation and will give a new impetus to the development of the park.

The future center with a hotel makes part of China Merchants Group logistics subpark on a 100 hectare site, with an investment volume of about half a billion dollars. This will be landmark center in all senses, both for the park and for Belarus in general.