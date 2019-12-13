3.43 RUB
Multifunctional facility built at Great Stone
Great Stone continues developing. Important facilities are built in the Sino-Belarusian industrial park. This will be a major multifunctional facility. It will open next year. The center is intended for business and exhibition events, which will contribute to cooperation and will give a new impetus to the development of the park.
The future center with a hotel makes part of China Merchants Group logistics subpark on a 100 hectare site, with an investment volume of about half a billion dollars. This will be landmark center in all senses, both for the park and for Belarus in general.
Another major facility under construction in Great Stone is Fakel Center. This is the future platform for scientific and technical cooperation and innovative developments.
