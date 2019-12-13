PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Two new residents registered in Great Stone

Two more Belarusian companies are registered at Great Stone industrial park as its residents. It is noted that their projects of import-substituting nature are innovative for our country. These are the projects for the production of equipment for the food industry, as well as for heating systems that will be used in industrial, commercial and residential construction. A total of 117 companies from 15 countries are registered in Great Stone.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All