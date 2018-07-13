Valery Voronetsky: Advantages for those who create conditions for the development of new approaches in the economy

The Belarusian resolution on the digital economy is included in the Berlin Declaration, the final document of the 27th session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. Earlier, the draft resolution was supported by an overwhelming majority of delegates. As Valery Voronetsky, chairman of the Standing Commission of the House of Representatives for International Affairs told in an interview to our television channel, it's time to pay attention to the new economic realities that require transition to digital format.

And in order to overcome the barriers and bring the countries closer to the digitalization of international trade, the OSCE states will have to harmonize the standards.

Valery Voronetsky, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus: "Today the world enters a new stage of development, and today many countries are trying to make a breakthrough in terms of ensuring their own competitiveness. "

The Belarusian delegation also participated in the meeting of the Silk Road Support Group of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.