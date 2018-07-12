3.39 RUB
Belarus taking part in 17th session of Intergovernmental Group of Experts in Geneva
Geneva, Switzerland, is hosting the 17th session of the Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Competition Law and Policy. A delegation from Belarus is taking part in it.
Minsk is interested in the European experience in this sphere and in the international evaluation of its law on countering monopolistic activity and the development of competition. It will come into force in early August.
In late June, Belarus received the observer status at the WTO Committee on Government Procurement and now can participate in discussions on this site.
