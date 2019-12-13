PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Great Stone to develop cooperation with Western China Science City

Great Stone Industrial Park, Western China Science City and Chongqing Tongnan District City Construction Investment Group have signed a cooperation agreement. The parties will cooperate in attracting investment and research and development projects development, e-commerce and other areas. The Western China Science City is an innovation technology zone located in Chongqing City. It combines more than 20 industrial facilities, as well as about three dozen higher education institutions, laboratories and an experimental free trade zone.

