Great Stone: new development plan for 5 years
The second plan of five-year development has been adopted in the Great Stone Chinese-Belarusian Industrial Park. The first is being completed this year. 32 kilometers of roads have already been built, with an engineering network of over 230 kilometers, about 90 thousand square meters of commercial real estate. By the end of the year, this figure will increase by a third. Now a new building is being designed for rental housing. The plans include the construction of a railway terminal and a branch from Minsk to the Great Stone. It will facilitate the delivery of both people and goods.
