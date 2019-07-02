EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Belarus hosts first regional cooperation and development forum within Belt and Road Initiative

The first forum on regional cooperation and development within the framework of Belt and Road Initiative is hosted today by our country. The Chinese-Belarusian Industrial Park will bring together more than 500 participants from 30 countries. The portfolio of investment exceeds one billion dollars. The project will be launched early next year.

