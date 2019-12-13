PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Great Stone gets two more residents

Great Stone industrial park has got two more residents - now there are 83 of them. And the amount of the declared investments exceeded one billion and two hundred million dollars. Half of the companies are from China, another 50% are from other countries. Despite the pandemic and sanctions, investment continues to flow into the industrial park. Startups are also developing, they are "raised" in a special innovation center. About a dozen projects are currently underway.

