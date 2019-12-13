3.42 RUB
Great Stone to hold exhibition of Chinese goods and services in summer of 2023
The trade and exhibition center of the Great Stone Industrial Park will host an exhibition of the Chinese goods and services this summer. It will present cars, motorcycles, textile raw materials, construction materials, household appliances and electronics, financial services and warehouse logistics. As the Great Stone noted, the main purpose of the exhibition is to build procurement channels between the Belarusian and Russian businesses and Chinese manufacturers, as well as to establish cooperation. The event is expected to be held annually in the future. The 2019 exhibition brought together more than 250 participating businesses, which included the park residents.
