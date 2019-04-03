Great Stone Park transformed into technological satellite city of Minsk

The Chinese-Belarusian industrial park Great Stone is being transformed into a technological satellite city of Minsk. This was announced today by Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas at a meeting with Vice-Chairwoman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee Shen Yueyue. The Park has already registered 43 residents. It is the center of attraction of foreign investment, the latest technology and human resources. The parties discussed the prospects for the development of regional cooperation. This direction should be the locomotive for the development of Belarusian-Chinese economic relations.