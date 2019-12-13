Deputy Prime Minister tells about time of opportunity for Belarusian industry

Sanctions can't pass without a trace, because for many years we have been trying to integrate our economy into international cooperation. And we have done it. This was said by Deputy Prime Minister Petro Parkhomchik.



According to him, there was a certain effect, Belarus got a better product in both motor-car construction and agricultural engineering. "We have borrowed the experience gained in Europe. The situation has changed. We will have to solve all the issues ourselves," he believes.



Petr Parkhomchik, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:



"It's a very important time now. And this time should be treasured, because I feel, as an industrialist, that we have a 1.5-2 years. If we do something in time, we'll secure our way and the road to the future. The Ministry of Industry is showing stable growth dynamics. According to the results for 10 months, it works in the range of 106-107% to the level of last year. Although this is not enough, and the government has set the task to reach 119%. Demand the impossible and you will get what you want. The light industry is not yet at 100%, but it adds 1-1.5% every month. And given all the orders that we received from the Russian Federation, there is confidence that our light industry will cope with the task and produce a little more than 100% of last year's level. As for exports, the light industry is currently working at 103-104%. This is a very positive dynamic," concluded the Deputy Prime Minister.



