Visit of Belarusian government delegation to Egypt, with stopover in Sochi before Cairo

Today, President Alexander Lukashenko approved the draft agreement between the Government of Belarus and the Government of Egypt on the system of mutual trade facilitation as a basis for negotiations.

These days, a delegation of the Belarusian government, headed by the Prime Minister, is on an official visit to Cairo. The first negotiations with the country's leadership have already taken place today, while the cooperation in the machine-building industry was discussed in detail at the site of the MAZ service center.

Africa and the Middle East are in the priority of our export supplies. The market is huge - there are 110 million people here in Egypt. And we have something to offer it. We have been selling many goods for years. There are also joint ventures, but in some areas this is rather the beginning of the road.