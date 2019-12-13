10 Belarusian enterprises included in Eurasian Register of Industrial Products



10 Belarusian enterprises are included in the Eurasian Register of Industrial Products. Among them are MAZ, Amkodor, Kamvol, Vitebsk Carpets. The unified database makes it possible to participate in public procurement in Russia. This is a vital necessity for our export-oriented enterprises. The lion's share of goods are sold outside the country. Our products are in great demand, and contracts are executed on time. The first tenders will be held on Friday.



The inclusion in the Eurasian Register of Industrial Products is the removal of another barrier to trade with Russia. Since spring, many of our enterprises, including industrial giants, have been unable to participate in government procurement in the neighboring country. This meant the loss of lucrative and long-term contracts. The Russian market takes a huge share in the export of their products.



New rules of the game for public procurement



The new rules of the game in Russia came into force at the end of April, the essence is that only enterprises that are in the register of their Ministry of Industry and Trade or in the Eurasian register can participate in tenders for federal and municipal orders. The Belarusian Council of Ministers made a decision: Belarusian manufacturers should also be included in this list. Our coordinator is the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade. As a result, this difficult problem was removed in a month.



Pavel Zhukovsky, head of department of the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of Belarus: “This means millions of contacts, because the participation of Belarusian products in Russian state purchases in 2019 was 102 million dollars. Therefore, it is very important for our Belarusian enterprises to be in this market. "



MAZ sells 50% of its products to Russia



Belarusian MAZ has been known and bought in Russia for 20 years already. The service life of the bus is 7 years on average. Half of the total production goes to Russia. These are 600 vehicles. This year, we are ready to increase it to 800.



Vladimir Dormash, Deputy Commercial Director for Sales of Passenger Vehicles of MAZ OJSC: “For us it was not just important, but simply necessary to participate in government tenders."



