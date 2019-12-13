Foreign trade is number one task for Belarusian diplomats representing interests of our country abroad

Foreign trade is task number one. This is the demand of the President to the Belarusian diplomats who represent our country's interests abroad. Alexander Lukashenko met with the heads of the diplomatic missions abroad this week. The events of such a format are held regularly at the highest level. Europe, Asia, Africa, America - it is time to set diplomatic priorities beneficial for our country, taking into account several key aspects. The consequences of the global crisis. Plus the political factor: the color blitzkrieg of 2020. Special attention is given to human resources. Belarus needs practical diplomats who are not afraid to defend the honor of the country. The President instructed to assess the real contribution of diplomatic staff in the development of relations with other countries and, if necessary, to propose personnel solutions. The President has described the situation in the modern world by the word "war. It has not yet taken the shape of a hot conflict. Iyt is being waged in offices, social networks, the media, and the economy. A vivid example is the sanctions policy against Belarus. And the main task in such conditions, as at the front, is to withstand and win.