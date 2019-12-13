Palace of Independence hosts discussion on progress of sowing, readiness of machinery, personnel and prices issues

A real brain storming session took place today in the Palace of Independence. The progress of the sowing campaign, readiness of machinery and staff, markets and prices were discussed in detail at the highest level with the participation of all the governors. The main thing that was voiced was that Belarus managed not only to strengthen the agro-industrial complex, but also to take up new markets. Plus 12 countries were added to the geography of exports. However, much was said about problems as well: profitability, land reclamation, empty houses and old farm buildings, reclamation, revitalisation and production of significant land resources.

Food security in a pandemic era

We are yet to see events worse than a pandemic. The head of state spoke about it 1.5 years ago. And it was not so much about war and conspiracies. It was about food security, among other things. Even the President of the richest country in the world declared that 36 million people are starving in the USA and 12 million of them are children. If we had chosen the American way of struggle against Covid, we would have lost 22 billion dollars, and one million of our citizens would have starved.

The situation with food is not much better in the EU countries. Queues for free food rations and leftovers from restaurants (where they are still open) stretch from Britain to Portugal. This is Europe. And what about Africa and Latin America?

Judging strictly by the figures, Belarusian agrarians made good use of the global deficit. Gross output grew by almost 5% (4.9%). The profit soared by 40% (38.9%), the number of loss-making producers decreased by a third (91 farms). Twelve countries joined the export geography of Belarusian food products. It is important to secure new markets. Traditional ones showed growth as well.



The Deputy Prime Minister started his report today with these positive figures. But the President stopped him saying, "Let us be closer to the problems. And there are plenty of them, for examplе, a decrease in poultry production and loss of young stock."

Efficient use of machinery

