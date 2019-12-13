Palace of Independence addresses various areas of economy: from entrepreneurship to radioactive waste treatment

Entrepreneurship, agro-industrial complex, financial counseling and radioactive waste treatment. This is the extensive agenda of a large meeting with the government, which is taking place now at the Palace of Independence.

It's already a traditional format of work. The President has gathered the leadership of the Council of Ministers to discuss together the proposed legal acts. Thus, changes await the agro-ecological farmsteads. It is planned to regulate the activity of unscrupulous owners, who have turned them into hotel and restaurant complexes. As for entrepreneurial activity, it is proposed to modernize the format based on the two principles of simplicity and fairness. At the same time, the President reminds of one more important condition - transparency! Business should have clear rules of the game - honest taxpayers and partners in the implementation of development programs.

Belarusian entrepreneurs are waiting for innovations