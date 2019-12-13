3.42 RUB
Palace of Independence addresses various areas of economy: from entrepreneurship to radioactive waste treatment
Entrepreneurship, agro-industrial complex, financial counseling and radioactive waste treatment. This is the extensive agenda of a large meeting with the government, which is taking place now at the Palace of Independence.
It's already a traditional format of work. The President has gathered the leadership of the Council of Ministers to discuss together the proposed legal acts. Thus, changes await the agro-ecological farmsteads. It is planned to regulate the activity of unscrupulous owners, who have turned them into hotel and restaurant complexes. As for entrepreneurial activity, it is proposed to modernize the format based on the two principles of simplicity and fairness. At the same time, the President reminds of one more important condition - transparency! Business should have clear rules of the game - honest taxpayers and partners in the implementation of development programs.
Belarusian entrepreneurs are waiting for innovations
There is a necessity to regulate the sphere of financial consultations for the population. Unscrupulous brokers have appeared in the market, who take advantage of Belarusians by selling them often free information. A decree on creating a full-fledged institute of financial consulting should help to solve some issues. (Today a draft document has been submitted to the President). Control over radioactive waste is also on the agenda. The President once again reminded: safety is above all! And the structure being created must not create a burden on the budget.
