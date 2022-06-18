Parkhomchik tells about import substitution programs of Belarus and Russia

Microelectronics is just one example of the allied work on import substitution. Will there be others and what is next in line? Minister of Industry Peter Parkhomchik told about this in the program "Question Number One".



"There will definitely be. We have already signed agreements within the Ministry of Industry of Belarus and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. This is one level of solving the issues, it's even in the field of industrial policy," explained the head of the ministry. It's important that our business entities have started working directly with the Russian entities. We have signed the first program with KAMAZ. A lot of Belarusian enterprises are involved in this program. This is the segment of the products we are planning to produce. It will be necessary not only for the Belarusian enterprises but also for the enterprises of the car industry of the Russian Federation".



The Minister also noted that Belarus has not completely severed ties with the European suppliers. Some small companies continue working with the Belarusian enterprises. The large Western brands have been forced to put the cooperation on pause. This is the fault of politicians, not business, the minister said. He did not rule out that in the future the cooperation will be resumed but the negotiations with the Western manufacturers will be dictated by the Belarusian manufacturers.



