The working week of the President was dedicated to military security to economic security to these important and closely related issues. During the talks with Putin in Sochi and at the Eurasian Economic Union summit, everything revolved, one way or another, around these extremely important problems today.



It seems we are still living in a difficult time, but it will not get any easier. These are not "horror stories", but an analysis of the situation and the background to current events. A serious redistribution of the world is underway. Confrontation between global players - the United States and Russia - is getting more intense. As stated Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus still faces an unprecedented and prolonged economic, political and even military pressure.



Military pressure on Belarus is coming through Poland, Lithuania, Latvia.



As for the military pressure, it has long been felt. It is coming through Poland, Lithuania, Latvia. There used to be 3 thousand of NATO contingent at our borders, and then suddenly it grew 10 times more. Plus, there is an air grouping and intensified reconnaissance. Belarus sees it it protects the country and covers Russia's back.



"We see the real purpose of the NATO measures. In fact, they are reconnaissance and development of a possible future theater of military operations. According to the American plan, Europe and NATO have entered into a global confrontation with Russia. In this struggle, Belarus will face unprecedented and prolonged economic, political and even military pressure," said the Belarusian leader.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:



“I said it several years ago - our misfortune is that God has placed us in the center of the European continent. Whatever may happen here, the major interests of the major players always collide in the territory of Belarus. That's how it happens. Thank God, for now, it is going on without a military confrontation, without a hot war.



We have to stay alert, Alexander Lukashenko believes, including in the new, southern direction, and to modernize the Armed Forces taking into account the lessons of Ukraine.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:



"We are alarmed not only from the point of view of today's security. It's their strategy for Western Belarus as well. So we keep our ears open. And as I said, the Ukrainians will have to ask us not to allow this western part and other parts to break away from Ukraine. This is my position, but you know it for sure."



Belarus calls upon the countries of the world to unite and not to allow the regional conflict in Europe to escalate into a full-scale World War III! We do not need the flywheel of war launched by the United States! Alexander Lukashenko has even written a letter to Gutiérrez. After all, if there is no peace, there is no development.



Although, frankly speaking, there is little hope for the UN. Today, this international structure is paralyzed. Nonetheless, Belarus is ready to ring all the bells when it comes to peace. In fact, in this message, the Belarusian President once again initiates a new global dialogue on security.



