Issues of import substitution and technological independence discussed at forum in Mogilev

"Industrial cooperation - the way from import substitution to technological independence". The first international forum of this format in Mogilev has brought together businessmen, economists, heads of Belarusian and Russian companies in order to not only determine the strategy for further cooperation, but also adopt specific joint projects.

Delegations from 14 regions of Russia - from Smolensk to Novosibirsk - have joined the forum. During three days, the forum participants will hold negotiations, visit enterprises and familiarize themselves with technologies.

Andrei Dudkin, Head of the Nizhny Novgorod Region of Russia in Belarus:

“The main task is to see what we can offer to our Belarusian partners, and what Belarusian enterprises can offer to us under the import substitution programs. The goal is also to expand cooperation and markets for our products.”