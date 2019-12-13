3.42 RUB
Turn to Asia: Issues of cooperation with countries of far arc
The turn to Asia: today's realities, urgent problems and the image of the future. The relevant aspects and problems of the process of diversification of foreign economic and other relations of Belarus in the Asian region, including taking into account the factor of external sanctions pressure were discussed in Minsk. During the seminar, organized by the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies and the National Center for Marketing and Price Study, the experts looked into the real state of affairs.
We should develop some practical steps through this analysis, practical recommendations for our enterprises, our exporters on how to behave in modern conditions. It is fundamentally important for us to have the permanent interests in Asia, as well as in the Baikal Region and the Middle East. But this will not come by itself. It requires systematic, serious efforts.
Our goal is to develop a strategic scheme for analytical support of such a big, decisive step of Belarus related to exploration of the Asian region. This includes logistical issues, issues of industrial cooperation, and issues of cultural interaction.
