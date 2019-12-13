Issues of economic improvement discussed at meeting with Belarusian President

New approaches to economic policy and the principles of work in the current realities were discussed at a government session Monday.



The agenda included practically all spheres: from investment to social guarantees for the population. Of course, the external barriers imposed by the West against Belarus and Russia do affect our producers. But this is not a reason to panic. Practice has already proved: it is possible to work efficiently in such conditions. Now we need to pay attention to the key industries: potash and oil refining. In general, the industry is doing well, and so the economy feels confident.



What is needed now is swift work, quick decisions, control of important projects. Fundamental measures have been taken: the reorientation of exports from Ukraine and the EU to Russia and Asia and aggressive import substitution! The quality of this formula depends largely on the timing of its implementation.

