Joint corporations and an allied engineering center for machine tool construction discussed in Minsk, atmeeting of representatives of Eurasian Economic Commission



According to the participants of the discussion, the project will become an image for the EAEC and will serve as a vivid example of the integration of the Association. The experience of the European Union, where large companies located in different countries will be used.



Despite the fact that the industrial blocks of each country in the EAEC community have their own national interests, experts are sure that large-scale industrial integration will help to solve many global problems and challenges.



