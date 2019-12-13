Eastern Economic Forum: New prospects for Russia and Belarus

New contracts, elaboration of plans and precise fulfillment of the President's instructions - this is how the work of the Belarusian delegation at the Eastern Economic Forum looks like. Let's talk about the prospects and expert forecasts from the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.



Joint steps to overcome sanctions are getting firmer and more confident. New contracts, elaboration of plans and strict fulfillment of the President's instructions - this is how the work of the Belarusian delegation at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok can be characterized. And the figures perfectly testify to the trade and economic cooperation between our countries.



"At last, we have started cooperating with Russia the way we should have cooperated a long time ago," Alexander Lukashenko said a few months ago, and today experts, governors, and businessmen often talk about it on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. But it is the figures that speak best about the trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and Russia. From January till June 2022, the trade turnover with the Primorye Territory alone increased 2.5 times. Today it is over $27 million. And this is, among other things, the result of strict fulfillment of the instructions of the President of Belarus.



Ruslan Strakhar, Deputy Chairman of the Mogilev Regional Executive Committee:



“We have significantly increased our mutual trade turnover over the past few years. In the first half of the year, exports to the Primorye Territory from Belarus rose to 24 million dollars (2.5 times higher). As for imports, it increased 3.5 times from Primorye to Belarus. At the same time we have a strong surplus in favor of the Republic. Yesterday a meeting of the working group of the Republic of Belarus and the government of Primorye Territory was held, where we summed up the results and discussed further cooperation. We discussed possible increase in supplies of Belarusian equipment. Today we will visit the site, where there will be not only an exhibition, but also a service center for the maintenance and promotion of Belarusian equipment to the entire market of Primorye and the Far East. We discussed the supply of elevators. This year Mogilevliftmash has won another tender and fulfills all the requests on time. We have agreed to increase the supply of elevator equipment to the Primorye Territory.”



And these results are expected, because Mogilevliftmash has proved itself as a reliable partner not only with quality products, but also with a clear discipline in the performance of works. Therefore, negotiations are held not only to increase the supply of new elevators, but also to replace old ones. However, sanctions are a time of opportunity in all fields of production.



Alexei Sergushkov, Advisor of the Belarusian Embassy branch in Vladivostok:



“There is a willingness to work on all directions not only with the Mogilev Region, but also with other regions of Belarus: Brest Region, Vitebsk Region, Gomel Region. A wide range of mutual interests can be represented by the Republic of Belarus in Primorye Territory. The region is ready to cooperate in any areas represented by Belarus on mutually beneficial terms.”



Eastern Economic Forum: new contracts and new prospects



MAZ, MTZ, Amkodor - this is not the whole list of Belarusian companies that cooperate closely with Primorye Territory. While visiting the region, the head of the state stressed that in addition to trade, it is time to move towards the creation of joint ventures.



