Main focus of Belarus's dialogue with Iran and Syria

On the world stage, Belarus is always in favor of reasonable and weighted decisions. It is a pity that such approaches are not in vogue nowadays. Minsk supports an equal political and economic dialogue with all the countries that are ready to conduct it with us on the same principles. We export 60% of our goods and services, and it is important to find new markets in the current sanctions environment and gain a firmer foothold in the old ones. Moreover, there is great interest in Belarusian goods and technologies.

Take the Mideast countries, for instance. The region is vast. Today, we are ready to promote new economic and humanitarian projects, participate in restoration of destroyed buildings. The official visits of Belarusian governmental delegations to Syria and Iran prove this. Countries that know firsthand what sanctions are and have been living with them for decades are now ready to engage more actively in cooperation and trade with Belarusian companies. They are also willing to make their ports available for transit

This is a capacious market where the population is growing, where there are the necessary funds for mastering technologies that Belarus has to offer, our potential investors and it is obvious that now there is a big race for markets, for financing sources, because the Covid fever is ending, sooner or later the war fever will end and it will be a big race for perspective, for a future project. This race will be won by those who start it now.





Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:

It is now very important to jointly meet the challenges posed by the collective West. We need to unite our efforts in all areas in order to preserve the economic positions of Belarus and Iran and to create conditions for further sustainable development.

This year we have already managed to increase the volume of transit traffic via Iran through the north-south railway corridor by more than three times. Specific agreements have been reached on expanding cooperation, which will open up much broader prospects for the export of Belarusian products to the non-CIS markets.

Even complicated logistics did not prevent more than two dozen companies from Belarus from coming to these business negotiations demonstrating their potential in industry, woodworking, logistics, pharmaceuticals. There is a lot to share here. They showed their best at the exhibition. By the way, it is in medicine that we already have joint projects.