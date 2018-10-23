PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Opportunities for foreign investment in territory of Belarus discussed in Geneva

Opportunities for the entry of foreign investors into the territory of Belarus, the areas that could be a good platform for cooperation, as well as the creation of joint ventures was discussed today in Geneva at an interactive session of the managers and business community of Europe and Central Asia. The discussions were held at the World Investment Forum of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, in which the delegation of Belarus participates. Also Belarus presented an investment stand for Swiss companies that have interest in establishing cooperation.

