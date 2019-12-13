EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Temporary disconnection from the BRELL power ring turns out successful

Power system tests with disconnection of cross-border transmission lines with Lithuania were successful. As we were told at Belenergo, the 24-hour work was carried out in two stages on April 8 and 11. Today at midnight the power system is back to normal. The goal is to check the reliability of our units and the uninterrupted supply of energy with the BRELL ring broken. The need for verification is caused by the plans of the Baltic countries to synchronize with the European system and leave the energy ring, which unites Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. During the tests, all modes of operation at Belarusian facilities were analyzed in order to neutralize all the consequences of a complete disconnection from the lines of the Baltic countries.

Now the Belarusian energy system works in conjunction with the systems of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Russia. High voltage lines connect us. This is part of a single synchronous zone in which all post-Soviet countries operate. We are connected with the Lithuanian power system by 13 power lines, 4 of them can be used for transit and export, the others for power supply of border territories of neighboring countries.

