3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
WTO declares negative impact of anti-Russian sanctions on global economy
Sanctions against Russia will have a negative impact on most of the world's economies. This conclusion was reached by analysts of the World Trade Organization.
For example, the loss of the United States experts estimated at 0.1%. Also the International monetary Fund earlier, speaking about significant economic costs from the fragmentation of the world economy, called the total amount of damage with an unfavorable forecast of 7% of global GDP.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All