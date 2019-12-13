EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Second day of economic forum in St. Petersburg begins with signing of contracts

The second day of the economic forum in St. Petersburg began with the signing of contracts. Sanctions are a time of opportunity, and our companies proved it in practice. So close and productive cooperation with the Russian regions is just beginning - a lot of plans and projects are ahead.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All