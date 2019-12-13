PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Second day of the 9th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia in Grodno - business contacts and dialogue platforms continue

More than 60 cooperation agreements and new contracts totaling over $1 billion. The 9th Forum of Belarusian and Russian Regions continues its work in Grodno today.

Forum of Belarusian and Russian Regions

Dozens of meetings in the format of dialog platforms were held the day before. Experts discussed the role of interregional cooperation in deepening the integration processes in the Union State. Unification of legislation, joint educational and economic projects were in the focus of attention of representatives of the authorities and the business community. Grodno also hosted an exhibition of Belarusian industry products, where one could get acquainted with the world famous domestic brands. The parliamentarians discussed the implementation of 28 programs of the Union State.

The second day of the forum will be no less eventful. Business contacts between the participants will continue: Natalia Kachanova, Chairman of the Council of the Republic, and Valentina Matviyenko, Chairman of the Federation Council, will hold a meeting with the heads of the regional authorities of Belarus and the Russian Federation.

