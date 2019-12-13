Second day of the 9th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia in Grodno - business contacts and dialogue platforms continue

Dozens of meetings in the format of dialog platforms were held the day before. Experts discussed the role of interregional cooperation in deepening the integration processes in the Union State. Unification of legislation, joint educational and economic projects were in the focus of attention of representatives of the authorities and the business community. Grodno also hosted an exhibition of Belarusian industry products, where one could get acquainted with the world famous domestic brands. The parliamentarians discussed the implementation of 28 programs of the Union State.