Second day of the International Economic Forum in Orsha

The second day of the International Economic Forum is held in Orsha. It is the tenth jubilee event and has brought together over a hundred participants from Belarus, Russia, and China.

The Forum will last for four days. Simultaneously Orsha Traditions" exhibition-fair is organized, where it is possible to buy products of the region's enterprises.

