Second power unit of BelNPP planned to be put into operation in the fall
The second power unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant is planned to be commissioned this fall. Now the last stage of the project is being finalized.
According to the specialized department, BelNPP has already generated more than 18 billion kilowatt-hours of energy since its inclusion in the energy system of the country, it allowed to replace about five billion cubic meters of natural gas.
