Second tanker with American oil arrives at Klaipeda port

76,000 tons of hydrocarbons will be delivered by raid to Novolopolotsk Refinery. The first cisterns will arrive there on August 12-13, while the whole cargo will be available for refining at the end of the month.
Другі танкер з амерыканскай нафтай для Беларусі напярэдадні прыбыў у порт Клайпеды. Гэта 76 тысяч тон вуглевадародаў. Далей нафту даставяць па чыгунцы на Наваполацкі НПЗ. Прыблізна 12 -13 жніўня першыя цыстэрны прыбудуць на завод, і да канца месяца ўжо ўся партыя паступіць на перапрацоўку. Нагадаем, першы танкер з амерыканскай нафтай для Беларусі ў Клайпеду даставілі 5 чэрвеня.

