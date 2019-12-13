3.43 RUB
Second tanker with American oil arrives at Klaipeda port
76,000 tons of hydrocarbons will be delivered by raid to Novolopolotsk Refinery. The first cisterns will arrive there on August 12-13, while the whole cargo will be available for refining at the end of the month.
Другі танкер з амерыканскай нафтай для Беларусі напярэдадні прыбыў у порт Клайпеды. Гэта 76 тысяч тон вуглевадародаў. Далей нафту даставяць па чыгунцы на Наваполацкі НПЗ. Прыблізна 12 -13 жніўня першыя цыстэрны прыбудуць на завод, і да канца месяца ўжо ўся партыя паступіць на перапрацоўку. Нагадаем, першы танкер з амерыканскай нафтай для Беларусі ў Клайпеду даставілі 5 чэрвеня.
