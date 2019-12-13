EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus' GDP grows by 2.3% in 2021

Belarus' GDP grew by 2.3% in 2021, according to the National Statistical Committee. According to the first estimates, the GDP amounted to Br173 billion at current prices, or 102.3% as compared to 2020. The GDP deflator index in 2021 compared to the previous year is 113.1%.

