Belarus' GDP amounts to Br46.5 billion in first quarter of 2023
Belarus' GDP decreased by 2.1% in the first quarter of 2023. This was reported by the National Statistics Committee.
The first estimate of gross domestic product for the first quarter of 2023 was made. The GDP amounted to Br46.5 billion at current prices, or 97.9% in comparable prices against the same period last year in 2022. The GDP deflator index in relation to the first quarter of the previous year was 109.4.
