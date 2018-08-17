3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Belarus' GDP grows by almost 4.5% in January-July 2018
The GDP of Belarus in January-July grew by almost 4 and a half percent, as compared to the same period in 2017 and amounted to almost 67 billion rubles in current prices. During the first half of the year the growth reached almost 5%, but then slowed down. Today, the indicator remains at a high level, which indicates the restoration of economic activity. The agricultural sector also improved by 6%. The government predicts the continuation of positive dynamics and this year it expects growth of the economy by 3.5%.
