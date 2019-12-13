More than 150 import-substituting goods planned to be produced by enterprises of Minsk Region this year

From food and clothing to household chemicals and mechanical engineering. The enterprises of Minsk Region are planning to produce over 150 import-substituting goods this year. This is practically all spheres of industry. According to the Minsk Executive Committee, the products, which will be an alternative to foreign products, will be exported for one billion dollars. Today, there is a high demand for many items in Russia, as well as in Central Asia. Meat and dairy products are especially valued in the agricultural sector. According to the specialists, it is important that the Belarusian manufacturers strengthen cooperation with the Russian partners.



Denis Kurlenko, Deputy Chairman of Minsk Region Executive Committee:



“Our Slutsk cheese factory is implementing a good project in the Kopyl District. We plan to produce fast-dissolving milk powder with a porous capillary structure.And given the problems in the world of food, it will be in demand in Asia and Africa. By the way, all our turkey is practically imported, we will replace imports within the country and will be able to import it to the RF.”



