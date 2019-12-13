National Biotechnology Corporation expected to generate 1bn USD in revenue in coming years

Today, the President discussed the progress in the construction of a large-scale complex of innovative agricultural plants near Rudensk. It will consist of 14 production facilities, which will be put into operation in stages. In particular, they will launch a deep processing of grain using modern biotechnology methods to produce the essential amino acids. This will enable the production of highly productive and balanced feeds and feed additives. The products are expected to be used both for domestic production and supplied to the markets of Russia, Ukraine, EU and Asia. It is based on the advanced technology offered by Chinese partners.



The project is planned to be completed in 2032. It will fully satisfy the domestic demand for quality feed and additives, and send the lion's share of products for export. This project has no analogues in the post-Soviet space today.



