High-tech complexes, profitability and discipline – Lukashenko holds meeting on pig breeding development

Prospects for the development of the pig breeding industry were discussed at a meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, reports BelTA.

The meeting focused on analyzing the situation in each region. Governors reported in detail to the head of state on the state of affairs in the pork industry of the regions. They discussed what should be done with those pig-breeding complexes, which work unprofitable, based on outdated technologies. Whether it is expedient to demolish them and build new ones or whether they should be reconstructed. The answer to these questions will be sought by all interested parties in the preparation of a special program, which the head of state has instructed to develop.

The main message from the President is to move towards the creation of high-tech complexes, both in the modernization of existing ones and in the construction of new ones. It is necessary to conduct a detailed analysis by regions to determine where, how many and what kind of complexes should be built or reconstructed, what kind of assistance and participation from the state will be required. This is similar to the way it was done in the country with dairy complexes.