Belagro-2022 exhibition - best achievements of agroindustry

The attention of the state and investment in one more industry allows our country to be independent and self-sufficient. Agriculture yields results and ensures food security at a time, when many countries have felt the global shortage of food. Today, Belagro exhibition opened in Minsk. The forum started at the Great Stone. More than 35 delegations have specially arrived here. Belarus is for fair partnership. More than 400 companies met at one platform. Nearly two dozen Russian brands were presented as separate expositions. The emphasis is laid on import substitution.