What New Changes Will the First Belarusian Crypto Bank Bring to the Lives of Belarusians?

Who sets the trends, reaps the maximum benefits. The first contender to establish a crypto bank in Belarus is a resident of the High Technology Park. An application for its registration will be submitted very soon.

In its operations, the crypto bank must comply with the legislation requirements applicable to non-bank credit and financial organizations. Additionally, it is obliged to follow the decisions of the Supervisory Board of the High Technology Park.

What is the significance of the new institution for the global financial system?

Just recently, the president signed a decree aimed at strengthening the country's image as an IT flagship. And today, the first resident of the High Tech Park has applied to create a crypto bank in Belarus. Essentially, we are building a bridge between two financial worlds — traditional money and digital assets.

The resident of the High Technology Park — the first crypto exchange in Belarus — was founded in 2018. Since 2020, it has been a resident of the HTP. Now, it is a full-fledged crypto exchange as well as one of the few Belarusian platforms for issuing and selling debt tokens.

Ivan Zhiznevsky, Advisor to the Belarusian Crypto Platform

Ivan Zhiznevsky, Advisor to the Belarusian Crypto Platform:

"There will be a joint-stock company; we will be creating a new legal entity. And it is important that the crypto bank will combine crypto operations and fiat operations, which is typical for a traditional bank. That is, there will be account openings, cross-border payments, and so on. Currently, we are updating and modernizing our information system to be ready to cover these processes, not only crypto processes but also fiat banking processes. We are also strengthening our team with banking sector professionals. And we are preparing for launch."

To enter the market, the crypto bank must have the status of a resident of the HTP and be included in the National Bank's register. Moreover, it must comply with the legislation, ensure the safety of assets, and maintain transparency in settlements.

Alexander Egorov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Belarus

Alexander Egorov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Belarus:

"Crypto banks will be subject to oversight by the National Bank. This is a very important innovation because a canonical approach to supervision will ensure several aspects. First, the safety of money storage, both fiat and crypto. The second important aspect is compliance with financial stability indicators and the stability of the institution itself. Accordingly, the National Bank will set requirements for the regulations that the crypto bank must follow so that everyone can be confident that, regardless of whether they send their funds — fiat or crypto — these funds will be securely stored, and at any moment, a citizen or legal entity will be able to access them."

Combining banking activities with digital asset operations will allow offering the market innovative financial products that combine the reliability and familiarity of traditional banking with the technological advancements, speed, and convenience of token-based solutions.

Taras Nadolny, Financial Analyst:

"A crypto bank is more focused on settlement functions because a traditional bank is associated with currency exchange and settlement operations. But it also handles operations like deposits and loans, and a crypto bank can do the same — just under different terminology. Staking, lending, swapping — these are the same currency exchange services. Therefore, the variety of operations in the crypto sphere is comparable to banking. I am confident that for ordinary users, this means a broader range of opportunities."

Money truly loves to be counted, regardless of whether it is material or represented by a digital code. The first question from clients will be how the new crypto bank will ensure the security of storing digital currency, which today hackers can steal — and most importantly, how the mechanism of payment in cryptocurrency will be organized.

Ivan Zhiznevsky, Advisor to the Belarusian Crypto Platform:

"We will leverage all the experience we have gained from working with law enforcement and the National Bank regarding fraud prevention. We have excellent communication and a solid track record. The integration of the crypto sector into the transparent sphere and the creation of clear operating conditions will help us develop a regulatory mechanism that can prevent and combat fraud effectively."